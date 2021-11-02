Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 2.96 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - P/E: 9.62 Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) - P/E: 5.63 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 4.78 LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 5.92

China Index Holdings's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.15, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Intel's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.71, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.28. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.54%, which has increased by 0.08% from 2.46% last quarter.

Quhuo saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.28 in Q1 to 0.04 now. Quhuo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at -0.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, LG Display Co reported earnings per share at 0.56, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.53. LG Display Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.