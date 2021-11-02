4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Armata Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) Director Innoviva acquired a total of 1212122 shares at an average price of $3.30. The insider spent $4,000,002.60 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Armata Pharmaceuticals, recently received an equity investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

What Armata Pharmaceuticals Does: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a developer of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology.

Sigma Labs

The Trade: Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) President and CEO Mark Ruport acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $2.96. The insider spent $29,633.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Sigma Labs Does: Sigma Labs Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies.

U.S. Energy

The Trade: U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Director Stephen Slack acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $3.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $11,370.00.

What’s Happening: U.S. Energy, last month, announced it entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets from Lubbock Energy Partners, Synergy Offshore, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital.

What U.S. Energy Does: US Energy Corp is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas-producing properties in the continental United States.

Vista Gold

The Trade: Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE: VGZ) CFO Douglas L Tobler acquired a total of 2500 shares shares at an average price of $0.74. The insider spent $1,845.50 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Vista Gold recently reported third quarter cash of $16.0 million and substantial progress toward completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study.

What Vista Gold Does: Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects.