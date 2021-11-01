Tesla Launches New Solar Roof With Increased Power And Efficiency

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is best known for its in-demand electric vehicles, the company also sells solar panels, home battery backup and the solar roof, a product that replaces traditional shingles with aesthetically pleasing mini solar cells which can convert the sun into electricity for your home.

As shared by Electrek, Tesla has now updated the solar roof to increase power and efficiency, while keeping costs the same. The solar roof is a bit more expensive than traditional solar panels and the idea of the product is for it to blend in with the home and bring a more refined look.

Back in October, Tesla took its solar roof nationwide. And now the improvements to the widely available product are substantial. With the same size tile, output power is now 22% higher. This allows Tesla to install fewer solar tiles while providing the same output power, which could lower costs for customers.

Another improvement Tesla announced is the solar roof can now be installed over an existing one. Instead of completely dismantling a customer's roof, Tesla can simply remove the shingles and install the new solar-powered roof over existing plywood if it's in good condition.

Tesla is pushing hard for the adoption of its solar roof. The company recently stopped the referral program for its cars, and moved all referral bonuses to incentivize solar sales.

