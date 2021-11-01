Why Are Spotify Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) to Market Perform from Underperform as new industry data drives an increase in his global market forecast for music streaming.
- Multiplied against an increased forecast for long-term Gross Margins, supported by evidence in Q3 results, raises the analyst's probability-weighted target price to $280, which is now in line with the market price.
- Spotify reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to €2.5 billion, helped by advertising strength.
- Spotify raised Q4 revenue outlook from €2.48 billion-€2.68 billion to €2.54 billion - €2.68 billion.
- Price action: SPOT shares traded higher by 3.26% at $298.82 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for SPOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Oct 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga