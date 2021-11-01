 Skip to main content

Why Are Spotify Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 11:29am   Comments
  • Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOTto Market Perform from Underperform as new industry data drives an increase in his global market forecast for music streaming. 
  • Multiplied against an increased forecast for long-term Gross Margins, supported by evidence in Q3 results, raises the analyst's probability-weighted target price to $280, which is now in line with the market price.
  • Spotify reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to €2.5 billion, helped by advertising strength. 
  • Spotify raised Q4 revenue outlook from €2.48 billion-€2.68 billion to €2.54 billion - €2.68 billion.
  • Price action: SPOT shares traded higher by 3.26% at $298.82 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021BernsteinUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

