What's Going On With ABVC BioPharma's Stock Today?

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) is soaring Monday morning on abnormally high volume amid increasing retail investor interest on social media.

ABVS BioPharma's average session volume is 1.738 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

ABVC BioPharma is trending across social media. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

ABVC BioPharma filed for a $50 million mixed securities shelf offering on Friday.

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on enhancing and commercializing the already available pharmaceutical products for cancer and other diseases.

ABVC Price Action: ABVC BioPharma has traded as high as $29.95 and as low as $1.95 over a 52-week period. It was halted for volatility during Monday's session.

The stock was up 264.60% at $9.34 at time of publication.