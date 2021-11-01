 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) - P/E: 9.85
  2. Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) - P/E: 2.3
  3. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 9.21
  4. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) - P/E: 8.5
  5. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.57

DISH Network has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.06, which has increased by 7.07% compared to Q1, which was 0.99. DISH Network does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Telefonica has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.11, which has decreased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.93%, which has decreased by 1.33% from last quarter's yield of 11.26%.

Scienjoy Holding's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.47, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.35. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Boston Omaha's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.29, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.09. Boston Omaha does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Phoenix New Media saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.06 in Q1 to 0.0 now. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (DISH + TEF)

Liberty Global Explores Network Deal: Report
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2021
Why Are Telefonica Shares Trading Lower Today?
KeyBanc Remains Cautious On AT&T Despite Rating Upgrade
Telefonica Weighs Stake Sale In Spanish Fiber Network: Bloomberg
The Game Is On With 4 Companies Courting College Athletes To Sell Their Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com