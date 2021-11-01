Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) - P/E: 9.85 Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) - P/E: 2.3 Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 9.21 Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) - P/E: 8.5 Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.57

DISH Network has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.06, which has increased by 7.07% compared to Q1, which was 0.99. DISH Network does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Telefonica has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.11, which has decreased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.93%, which has decreased by 1.33% from last quarter's yield of 11.26%.

Scienjoy Holding's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.47, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.35. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Boston Omaha's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.29, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.09. Boston Omaha does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Phoenix New Media saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.06 in Q1 to 0.0 now. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.