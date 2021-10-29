 Skip to main content

Jay Farner And Marc Benioff Talk Rocket Companies-Salesforce Partnership: 'The Mission That We've Been Eyeing'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) announced a partnership with Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) to make the company's mortgage origination technology available to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions nationwide through the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

Rocket Companies has been using Salesforce's technology for years and understands its power, but the new partnership will allow it to expand on the technology, according to Rocket CEO Jay Farner.

"It's going to change the experience that clients are going to have across the country," Farner said Friday on CNBC.

See Also: Rocket Mortgage Partners With Salesforce To Upgrade Mortgage Services For Financial Institutions

Farner said he's excited about the opportunities the company has as a result of the partnership with Salesforce.

"Now we can take our Rocket technology, plug it directly into that cloud and give them access to the client service, the technology, the underwriting— all of the things that we've worked years and years perfecting," he said.

The mission is to take the Rocket platform and the Salesforce technology and offer it to anyone who is originating a mortgage or refinancing or buying a home, Farner said.

"Regardless of how a consumer wants to receive a mortgage, our mission is to make sure they have a great experience," he said.

Interviewing alongside Farner, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said he couldn't be more excited about the partnership.

"What Jay [Farner] has done is just genius," Benioff said. "He's bringing in his critical information from Rocket Mortgage that makes his employees even more successful."

Benioff expects the partnership to create an "incredible new capability" for Rocket Companies' clients. 

Rocket Companies is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 4.

RKT Price Action: Rocket Companies has traded as high as $43 and as low as $14.94 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 4.44% at $16.48.

Photos: courtesy of Salesforce and Erik Drost from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

