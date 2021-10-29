 Skip to main content

Reliance, Google Announce Budget 4G Smartphone Launch This Festive Season
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
  • Reliance Industries aims to launch its budget 4G smartphone, jointly developed by the Indian group's Jio telecoms venture and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google during the Indian festive season of Diwali for ₹6,499 ($87).
  • The smartphone will cost ₹1,999 upfront with installment facilities for the remaining.
  • The smartphone comes with a tweaked Android operating system named 'Pragati,' which means progress in Hindi. It targets first-time smartphone buyers with features like quick translations in 10 Indian languages and a voice assistant.
  • The smartphone poses a risk for Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) and BBK Electronics, owned Realme, Oppo, and Vivo brands dominating the $2 billion market for sub-$100 smartphones in India, Reuters reports.
  • Jio also aims to use the phone to win 2G users from Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) and Bharti Airtel.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.93% at $2,949.87 on the last check Friday.

