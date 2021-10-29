 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
Why Apple Shares Are Falling

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline fourth-quarter earnings per share results and worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Apple's fourth-quarter revenues of $83.4 billion missed the consensus estimate, with iPhone revenues of $38.9 billion trailing the consensus estimate of $41.3 billion...Read More

"This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever-advancing our mission to build a more equitable future," Cook added.

Apple has a 52-week high of $157.26 and a 52-week low of $107.32.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Munster Says '​​Perceived Miss' Drove Down Apple Shares, Expects Growth In Mid-Teens In December Quarter
Why The Facebook Name Change Is A Big Deal, According To Gene Munster
Amazon, Tesla, Apple See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart
Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com