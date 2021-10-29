Why Apple Shares Are Falling

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline fourth-quarter earnings per share results and worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Apple's fourth-quarter revenues of $83.4 billion missed the consensus estimate, with iPhone revenues of $38.9 billion trailing the consensus estimate of $41.3 billion.

"This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever-advancing our mission to build a more equitable future," Cook added.

Apple has a 52-week high of $157.26 and a 52-week low of $107.32.