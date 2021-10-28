 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jacobs Pockets US Department Of Energy Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
Share:
Jacobs Pockets US Department Of Energy Contract
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), as a member of the United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR) joint venture, has secured the Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract (ORRCC). 
  • The DOE estimates the contract value at $8.3 billion to be awarded over a 10-year period. 
  • UCOR, formed by Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON), will support the U.S. Department of Energy's mission by performing environmental cleanup at the Oak Ridge Reservation, which includes the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP). 
  • UCOR's team includes four pre-selected small businesses, RSI EnTech, Strata-G, Longenecker & Associates, and Environmental Alternatives, Inc. 
  • The single-award IDIQ contract allows DOE, UCOR, and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to accelerate work at ORR.
  • Price Action: J shares closed higher by 2.41% at $139.28 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (J)

Jacobs Secures DoD Facilities Contract
Jacobs Bags Contract Extension To Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants
Jacobs Bags General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Jacobs Secures 13 Positions On Transport For London's Engineering Consultancy Framework
Jacobs Bags National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Contract Worth $302M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com