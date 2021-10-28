Jacobs Pockets US Department Of Energy Contract
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), as a member of the United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR) joint venture, has secured the Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract (ORRCC).
- The DOE estimates the contract value at $8.3 billion to be awarded over a 10-year period.
- UCOR, formed by Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON), will support the U.S. Department of Energy's mission by performing environmental cleanup at the Oak Ridge Reservation, which includes the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP).
- UCOR's team includes four pre-selected small businesses, RSI EnTech, Strata-G, Longenecker & Associates, and Environmental Alternatives, Inc.
- The single-award IDIQ contract allows DOE, UCOR, and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to accelerate work at ORR.
- Price Action: J shares closed higher by 2.41% at $139.28 on Thursday.
