BWXT, Fluor JV Secures $21B Environmental Management Contract For DOE's Savannah River Site
- U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC), a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) with Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) and Amentum, to execute the Savannah River Site (SRS) Integrated Mission Completion Contract.
- The single IDIQ contract is valued at up to $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period of performance.
- The contract’s scope of work includes liquid waste stabilization and disposition, potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, and other requirements.
- SRS is a 310-square-mile site encompassing parts of Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties in South Carolina and is bordered on the west by the Savannah River and Georgia.
- Price Action: FLR shares closed higher by 9.09% at $19.81, while BWXT closed up by 2.00% at $57 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas