BWXT, Fluor JV Secures $21B Environmental Management Contract For DOE's Savannah River Site
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
  • U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC), a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) with Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) and Amentum, to execute the Savannah River Site (SRS) Integrated Mission Completion Contract.
  • The single IDIQ contract is valued at up to $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period of performance.
  • The contract’s scope of work includes liquid waste stabilization and disposition, potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, and other requirements.
  • SRS is a 310-square-mile site encompassing parts of Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties in South Carolina and is bordered on the west by the Savannah River and Georgia.
  • Price Action: FLR shares closed higher by 9.09% at $19.81, while BWXT closed up by 2.00% at $57 on Thursday.

