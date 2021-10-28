 Skip to main content

Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher in anticipation of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled to be released after the market closes today.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings per share results of $1.24 and sales results of $84.85 billion.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services.

Apple's stock was trading about 2.5% higher at $152.57 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $157.26 and a 52-week low of $107.32.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

