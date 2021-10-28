 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic To Face Class Action Suit From Canadian Users Of MiniMed Insulin Pumps
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic To Face Class Action Suit From Canadian Users Of MiniMed Insulin Pumps
  • A national class action in Canada has been commenced against Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) over its MiniMed 630G and 670G insulin pumps.
  • Rochon Genova and Cardill Law commenced the proposed class-action suit against Medtronic, Medtronic MiniMed, and Medtronic of Canada over the insulin pumps approved in Canada in 2016 and 2018. 
  • Related Link: Medtronic Expands Recall of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps.
  • For the same issue, missing or broken retainer rings that could result in the over-or under-delivery of insulin, Health Canada issued a Type II Medical Device Recall in 2019, then a Type 1 recall earlier this month.
  • The proposed class action alleges that Medtronic knew or ought to have known that the devices were suffering from a defective retainer ring but failed to take steps to address it or offer warnings to users.
  • The claims have not yet been proven in court.
  • Medtronic did not directly comment on the class action suit but referred to its October 5 news release covering the issue with the MiniMed 600 series devices.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 1.07% at $121.19 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Medtronic Warns On Percept PC Implantable Neurostimulators In Europe
Neovasc Receives FDA Approval for COSIRA-II Clinical Trial
Expert Ratings For Medtronic
9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Health Care Sector Appears to Be a Drag on Positive UnitedHealth Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs insulin pumpNews Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com