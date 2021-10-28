 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Insider Trades $3.4M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Notable Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Insider Trades $3.4M In Company Stock

Alexis Pinto, Chief Legal Officer at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Alexis Pinto exercised options to purchase 30,000 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares at a price of $34.40 per share for a total of $1,032,000 on October 25. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $76.10 to $78.85 to raise a total of $2,332,002 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Pinto still owns 6,526 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $506,939.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are trading up 1.09% at $77.68 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (ZNTL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Insider Trades $1.8M In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alexis Pinto BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com