30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 47.9% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Raymond James upgraded InflaRx from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) rose 26.5% to $40.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 23.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after surging over 27% on Wednesday.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares rose 20% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. Marpai surged around 19% on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $4 per share.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13.2% to $0.4695 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Wednesday. AGM Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Meten for blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 11.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 8.8% to $70.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) rose 8.5% to $0.7001 in pre-market trading.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose 8.4% to $655.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares rose 7.1% to $26.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the withdrawal of the earlier announced, proposed primary and secondary public offering.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 9.4% to $16.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on “strategic capital expenditures.”
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 7.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. Phunware shares gained around 10% on Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 6.8% to $61.04 in pre-market trading. Anheuser-Busch InBev upgraded its 2021 earnings growth forecast after reporting a surprise rise in Q3 profit.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares rose 5.1% to $24.06 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
Losers
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 31.1% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 25.5% to $49.95 in pre-market trading.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares fell 21.3% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after jumping over 83% on Wednesday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 19.8% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company said its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“TBSPL”), received approval to be admitted as a CDP Depository Agent.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares fell 18.8% to $0.7550 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Wednesday.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 16.4% to $0.4475 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 14% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 13.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 27% on Wednesday.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares fell 11.7% to $305.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 adjusted earnings guidance below estimates.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 11% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares jumped over 46% on Wednesday after the company reported it entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a leading AgTech European consultancy for roughly $29 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) shares fell 10.1% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares fell 9.7% to $14.75 in pre-market trading. IronNet shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday after the company announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 9% to $50.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 7.8% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after dipping over 58% on Wednesday.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 6.3% to $72.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Flex Ltd. (NYSE: FLEX) fell 5.4% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
