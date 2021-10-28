 Skip to main content

Dada Nexus, Nestlé Expand Partnership To Boost Omni-Channel Growth
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 6:32am   Comments
Dada Nexus, Nestlé Expand Partnership To Boost Omni-Channel Growth
  • Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) and Nestle SA's (OTC: NSRGF) Nestle (China) Co Ltd have expanded their partnership for omnichannel marketing and digitalization. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The parties' partnership began in June 2019. In September 2020, they expanded their strategic alliance to create a new data-driven retail model.
  • The two companies collaborate deeply in uni-marketing, omnichannel strategy, category operations, and digitalization in the new cooperation.
  • Price Action: DADA shares closed higher by 1.48% at $21.96 on Wednesday.

