Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) five-door electric crossover Mustang Mach-E has secured the full five-star rating from the Euro NCAP after a series of safety tests designed and conducted by the rating firm.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s all-electric crossover received a 92% score in the adult occupant category, 86% in the child occupant category, and 82% in the safety assist category. The vulnerable road user score came in at 69%.

“While its sports-car stablemate struggled to gain three stars in 2017, the Mustang Mach-E firmly secured a top five-star rating against the latest test requirements,” the safety rating firm said.

Mustang Mach-E is equipped with a center airbag, deployable bonnet for vulnerable road user protection, and has advanced driver assistance features that offer driver support and crash prevention.

A higher number of stars shows that the test results were good and that the safety equipment on the tested model is readily available to buyers in Europe. Safety tests are not a legal requirement.

Why It Matters: Ford’s electric crossover is its first electric vehicle to hit the market. It is seen as a rival to Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 rival. It has been grabbing attention with its more affordable price points and a gradual global expansion.

​​Mustang Mach-Es are priced starting at $42,895 and the price goes up to $60,500 for the Mach-E GT variant.

In comparison, Tesla’s Model 3 lineup is priced in the $43,990 to $57,990 range after the latest price hikes.

The Mustang Mach-Es are currently built at a plant in Mexico for the U.S. and the European markets. In China, the Mach-E electric vehicles are made at the Changan manufacturing plant in Chongqing. Ford plans to begin delivery of the locally built Mustangs in China by the year-end.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 2.70% lower at $15.51 a share on Wednesday.

