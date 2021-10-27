 Skip to main content

Why SolarEdge Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.

Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents per share by 25%. The company also reported quarterly sales of $351.50 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $343.15 million by 2.4%.

Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp also maintained Enphase Energy with an Overweight and raised the price target from $179 to $216.

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations.

SolarEdge has a 52-week high of $377.00 and a 52-week low of $190.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

