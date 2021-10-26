 Skip to main content

Verizon, Amazon's Project Kuiper Collaborate To Develop Connectivity Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:27pm   Comments

  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) and Project Kuiper, an advanced low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), collaborated to develop connectivity solutions for unserved and underserved communities. 
  • Project Kuiper and Verizon have begun developing technical specifications and defining preliminary commercial models for a range of connectivity services for U.S. consumers and global enterprise customers operating in rural and remote locations worldwide.
  • Project Kuiper aims to increase global broadband access through a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) around the planet.
  • Today's announcement will help us explore ways to bridge that divide and accelerate the benefits and innovation of wireless connectivity, helping benefit our customers on both a global and local scale, Verizon Chair and CEO Hans Vestberg said.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 1.68% at $3,376.07 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

