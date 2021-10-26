Should Students Dress As 'Squid Game' Characters For Halloween? Some Schools Don't Think So

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) may have scored a pop culture hit with its Korean-based production “Squid Game,” but several school boards in the U.S. and Europe are drawing the line on having their students dress up like characters from the show.

What Happened: “Squid Game” focuses on indebted people who seek to win large cash sums in a massive children’s games competitions, but the competitive losers are killed in a graphically violent manner.

According to a Hypebeast report, three elementary schools near Syracuse, New York — the Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville Elementary schools — sent a letter to parents warning “Squid Game” costumes could not be worn at their respective Halloween events.

The letter also stated, “Costumes must follow school guidelines in that no items that can be interpreted as a weapon should be brought to school: including toy swords, guns, lightsabers and more.”

What Else Happened: Across the Atlantic, officials at Castle Park Elementary School in Dublin, Ireland, banned its students from dressing up as “Squid Game” characters, warning that the show is “in no way suitable for younger pupils.” Another school in Madrid, Spain, also urged parents that students under the age of 16 should not be allowed to watch programming with the level of violence on display in the show.

However, students may not be eager to follow school orders. According to CNN, Internet searches for "Squid Game costume" are outnumbering searches for other film and TV character costumes ahead of Halloween, with costumes from the show accounting for roughly one-third of the 11 most popular Halloween costume searches.

Photo: Here's looking at you, squid! Image via Netflix.