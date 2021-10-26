 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:07am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) - P/E: 3.1
  2. Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 4.93
  3. TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 9.17
  4. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) - P/E: 6.18
  5. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 7.71

Most recently, NextPlay Technologies reported earnings per share at -0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.37. NextPlay Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Optical Cable experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.45 in Q2 and is now 0.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

TD Synnex saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.09 in Q2 to 2.14 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.71%, which has increased by 0.04% from 0.67% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Quhuo reported earnings per share at 0.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.28. Quhuo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Bel Fuse reported earnings per share at 0.64, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.61%, which has increased by 0.27% from last quarter's yield of 1.34%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

