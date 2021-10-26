2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.



Windtree Therapeutics

The Trade: Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) President and CEO Craig Fraser acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $1.90. The insider spent $5,700.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Windtree reported notice of allowance from US Patent and Trademark Office for a new istaroxime patent.

What Windtree Therapeutics Does: Windtree Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases.



BioCorRx

The Trade: BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) Independent Director Louis C Lucido acquired a total of 2931 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $4,960.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped around 344% since the start of the year.

What BioCorRx Does: BioCorRx Inc is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company. It is engaged in the development of BioCorRx Recovery Program for the treatment of alcoholism and opioid addiction consisting of a naltrexone implant.