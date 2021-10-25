Tesla's Stock Blasts Through $1,000: Is It Moon Bound Or In Need Of A Pit Stop?

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading more than 13% higher on Monday, crossing above $1,000 a share and surpassing a $1 trillion market value.

Earlier in the day, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the electric vehicle marker to $1,200.

The fuel for the move came Oct. 21 following a bullish reaction to Tesla’s third-quarter earnings print. Technical traders may have seen the break out coming, however, because Tesla had created a bull flag pattern on the daily chart, with the pole formed on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 and the flag between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

The Tesla Chart: Tesla gapped up over 4% higher on Monday and later in the trading day reached a new all-time high of $1,045 per share before retracing slightly on the daily chart. The closest lower gap between $910 and $944.20, paired with another gap between $843.21 and $849.74 makes it likely Tesla will retrace toward $843 in the future, however, because gaps on charts fill 90% of the time.

The skyrocketing share price was made on far-above-average trading volume, with over 60 million shares exchanging hands compared to the average 10-day volume of 21.46 million. A higher-than-average trading volume indicates there is a high level of trader and investor interest in a stock.

Tesla’s stock is also likely to retrace because on Monday the stock’s relative strength index reached the 90% level. When a stock’s RSI reaches or exceeds 70% it becomes overbought, which is a sell signal for technical traders.

Tesla’s stock has been trading in a fairly consistent uptrend since Aug. 17, making higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. Tesla’s last higher low was printed on Oct. 21 at the $855.50 mark and as long as the stock doesn’t fall below the level the uptrend will be intact.

Tesla is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The stock is becoming extended from both EMAs, however, and eventually, Tesla will need a period of consolidation to allow the moving averages to catch up.

