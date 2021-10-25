ADM Signs MoU With Gevo For Aviation Fuel Production
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) for aviation fuel production. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The MoU will concentrate on producing both ethanol and isobutanol that would then be transformed into renewable, low carbon-footprint hydrocarbons, including SAF, using Gevo's processing technology and capabilities.
- The company expects about 900 million gallons of ethanol produced at dry mills to be processed, resulting in about 500 million gallons of SAF and other renewable hydrocarbons.
- ADM noted isobutanol would be produced at a proposed new facility in Decatur that would employ its carbon capture and sequestration capabilities.
- Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $66.66 on the last check Monday.
