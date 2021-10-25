 Skip to main content

Why B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:05am   Comments
B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (NASDAQ: BRPM) shares are trading higher after announcing a merger to take FaZe Clan public. The transaction implies an equity value of $1 billion
FaZe Clan is a leading digital content platform created for, and by, the Gen Z and Millennial generations. The Company has ten competitive esports teams that have won 30 championships worldwide.
At the time of publication, shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp were trading 14.6% higher at $11.14. The stock has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

