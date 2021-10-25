 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) - P/E: 7.82
  2. SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) - P/E: 2.52
  3. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) - P/E: 9.79
  4. Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) - P/E: 0.47
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 5.62

9 Meters Biopharma looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunLink Health Systems has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.64, which has increased by 1014.29% compared to Q3, which was -0.07. SunLink Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Antares Pharma saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q1 to 0.03 now. Antares Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Forte Biosciences's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.43, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.36. Forte Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 5.21 in Q1 and is now 3.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (SSY + NMTR)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com