Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) - P/E: 7.82 SunLink Health Systems (AMEX:SSY) - P/E: 2.52 Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) - P/E: 9.79 Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) - P/E: 0.47 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 5.62

9 Meters Biopharma looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunLink Health Systems has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.64, which has increased by 1014.29% compared to Q3, which was -0.07. SunLink Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Antares Pharma saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q1 to 0.03 now. Antares Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Forte Biosciences's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.43, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.36. Forte Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 5.21 in Q1 and is now 3.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.