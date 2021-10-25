3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Huntington Bancshares

The Trade: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Julie Tutkovics acquired a total of 41862 shares at an average price of $10.13. The insider spent $423,904.10 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 35514 shares.

What’s Happening: Huntington Bancshares raised quarterly dividend from $0.150 to $0.155 per share.

What Huntington Bancshares Does: Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states.

Mueller Industries

The Trade: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) Director Gary Gladstein acquired a total of 11399 shares at an average price of $47.71. To acquire these shares, it cost $543,846.29.

What’s Happening: Mueller Industries recently reported third-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $982.25 million.

What Mueller Industries Does: Mueller Industries Inc makes copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company reports three business segments: piping systems, industrial metals, and climate.

HighPeak Energy

The Trade: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) President Michael L Hollis bought a total of 45454 shares at an average price of $10.00. The insider spent $454,540.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: HighPeak Energy recently reported pricing of underwritten public offering of common stock.

What HighPeak Energy Does: HighPeak Energy Inc is an independent oil & natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in primarily Howard County of the Midland Basin.