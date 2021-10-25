Why Did Rogers Communications Shares Lose 6% Today?
- RBC Capital analyst Drew McReynolds downgraded Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE: RCI) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$72, down from C$76, implying a 48.5% upside.
- The analyst cites the "ongoing" board dispute and contends that the company needs a "functioning" governance to address the proposed remedies on the Shaw (SJR) transaction, transaction financing, crystallization of any non-telecom assets, a multi-year integration, and critical 5G spectrum auctions.
- McReynolds adds, however, that he continues to see a high probability of the Rogers-Shaw transaction closing, given the solid and broad internal support at Rogers for the transaction.
- Price Action: RCI shares traded closed by 5.84% at $45.66 on Monday.
