 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Supplier Panasonic Showcases EV Battery For Tesla: What You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Supplier Panasonic Showcases EV Battery For Tesla: What You Need To Know

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) (OTC: PCRFY) showcased its 4680 cylindrical battery that Elon Musk has called the lowest-cost way to power an electric car, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What Happened: The lithium-ion battery, which gets its name from being 46 millimeters in diameter and 80 millimeters high, is more significant than previous battery cells Panasonic has supplied to Tesla.

The battery is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, Reuters reports

Interestingly, Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. It implies Tesla is buying those from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) for some China-made Model 3 and Model Ys and entry-level Model 3s in the U.S.

Tesla sees the delivery of vehicles with battery packs composed of 4680 cells by 2022. However, Musk admitted challenges associated with manufacturing the new battery on a large scale. 

Why It Matters: Panasonic plans to start test production of the 4680 battery cells in Japan by March 2022. Panasonic battery unit head Kazuo Tadanobu described the product as tailor-made to Tesla's requirements and said Panasonic planned to supply it to the U.S. company.

Tadanobu said Tesla was ready to buy everything Panasonic could make because of the higher demand for EVs.

Panasonic's annual North American battery capacity has risen, which would be enough to provide batteries for more than 400,000 Tesla Model S vehicles.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading higher by 9.41% at $995.30 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + PCRFF)

Tesla's FSD Beta V10.3 Rollout Has Braking Bug: What's Next?
Why Xpeng Shares Are Rising
Why Nio Shares Are Rising
Why Li Auto Shares Are Rising
Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption
Kimberly-Clark's Earnings Remind Investors that Inflation and Supply Chain Issues are Still a Major Theme
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com