 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volvo Car Reduces IPO Size: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Volvo Car Reduces IPO Size: Bloomberg
  • Volvo Car AB cut its initial public offering by a fifth, agitated by soaring energy costs and persistent supply chain delays, Bloomberg reports.
  • Owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY), is now selling Volvo Car shares to raise about 20 billion kronor ($2.3 billion), setting a price of 53 kronor a share at the low end of its initial range. 
  • Volvo Car seeks to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of this decade and build a battery plant in Europe. 
  • Volvo Car will use the IPO funds to add carmaking capacity to almost double annual sales to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025.
  • Volvo Car initially projected a valuation of $19 billion - $23 billion, the report adds.
  • An overabundance of similar IPOs and Volvo Cars' hard-to-value stake in electric sportscar-maker Polestar has curbed investor appetite under the initially planned terms.
  • Investors also resisted Geely retaining almost all of the company's voting rights, prompting a change in the share structure. The reduced listing plan will have a free float of up to 17.9%.
  • Volvo Car also delayed its trading start in Stockholm by a day to October 29.
  • Geely is attempting to float Volvo Car for a second time after the 2018 attempt for a valuation of ~$30 billion. 
  • Price Action: GELYY shares traded higher by 0.98% at $68.97 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GELYY + GELYF)

Rekor's Waycare, Volvo Cars Bond Over AI Crash Prediction
As Nio Takes First Steps Into Norway, The Chinese EV Startup Will Be Up Against These Formidable Rivals
The Next Tesla Or Lucid Motors? The Polestar SPAC Merger Could Put The EV Maker In the Lead
Key Takeaways From Alibaba's Investment In Self-Driving Firm DeepRoute.ai
Alibaba To Invest $15.5B In Chinese Government-Driven 'Common Prosperity' Initiative
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Utility Bet, New Leadership at Embattled Lordstown, Rivian Finally Takes IPO Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks IPOs Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com