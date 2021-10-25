Volvo Car Reduces IPO Size: Bloomberg
- Volvo Car AB cut its initial public offering by a fifth, agitated by soaring energy costs and persistent supply chain delays, Bloomberg reports.
- Owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY), is now selling Volvo Car shares to raise about 20 billion kronor ($2.3 billion), setting a price of 53 kronor a share at the low end of its initial range.
- Volvo Car seeks to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of this decade and build a battery plant in Europe.
- Volvo Car will use the IPO funds to add carmaking capacity to almost double annual sales to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025.
- Volvo Car initially projected a valuation of $19 billion - $23 billion, the report adds.
- An overabundance of similar IPOs and Volvo Cars' hard-to-value stake in electric sportscar-maker Polestar has curbed investor appetite under the initially planned terms.
- Investors also resisted Geely retaining almost all of the company's voting rights, prompting a change in the share structure. The reduced listing plan will have a free float of up to 17.9%.
- Volvo Car also delayed its trading start in Stockholm by a day to October 29.
- Geely is attempting to float Volvo Car for a second time after the 2018 attempt for a valuation of ~$30 billion.
- Price Action: GELYY shares traded higher by 0.98% at $68.97 on the last check Monday.
