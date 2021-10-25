 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At A Tech Giant — This Time It's Microsoft
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 4:35am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday took a dig at Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) — his second such shot at a tech giant in the span of a week.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to share a tech joke and said “macrohard” was still better than “Microsoft.”

The Tesla CEO, however, praised Microsoft’s workplace communication application Teams and said the feature is “pretty good.”

Musk's former partner Grimes earlier tweeted a similar tech joke along with some photographs of hers, asking — likely rhetorically — "why be Microsoft when [you] can be Macrohard?"

Why It Matters: The billionaire entrepreneur, whose net worth has now soared to $236 billion — past the combined worth of Microsoft-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) founder Warren Buffett, has been nonchalant about sharing views or comments on social media, some of which have got him with regulatory trouble.  

See Also: Elon Musk Now Worth More Than Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Combined Thanks To Strong Tesla, SpaceX Valuations

Musk had last week on Twitter said big technology companies are places where "talent goes to die." He was responding to a tweet by JD Ross, who said Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google’s “greatest evil is grooming brilliant 22 year olds into becoming complacent careerists instead of ambitious founders who might one day compete with them." 

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 0.51% lower at $309.16 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: big tech Elon Musk GrimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

