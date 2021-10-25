Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At A Tech Giant — This Time It's Microsoft

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday took a dig at Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) — his second such shot at a tech giant in the span of a week.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to share a tech joke and said “macrohard” was still better than “Microsoft.”

Although Teams is pretty good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

The Tesla CEO, however, praised Microsoft’s workplace communication application Teams and said the feature is “pretty good.”

Musk's former partner Grimes earlier tweeted a similar tech joke along with some photographs of hers, asking — likely rhetorically — "why be Microsoft when [you] can be Macrohard?"

Why It Matters: The billionaire entrepreneur, whose net worth has now soared to $236 billion — past the combined worth of Microsoft-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) founder Warren Buffett, has been nonchalant about sharing views or comments on social media, some of which have got him with regulatory trouble.

Musk had last week on Twitter said big technology companies are places where "talent goes to die." He was responding to a tweet by JD Ross, who said Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google’s “greatest evil is grooming brilliant 22 year olds into becoming complacent careerists instead of ambitious founders who might one day compete with them."

Most big companies in tech have turned into places where talent goes to die — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2021

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 0.51% lower at $309.16 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia