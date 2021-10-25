 Skip to main content

Why This Apple Expert Thinks Latest AirPods Are 'Better Buy' Than AirPods Pro
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 12:53am   Comments


Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) expert Mark Gurman said over the weekend that the mid-tier AirPods are a “better value” than the Pro version.

What Happened: Gurman in his latest newsletter opined AirPods 3 were a “better buy” right now than the Airpods Pro model.

“First, they’re $70 less, which is always nice. But the case also is more compact, and it doesn’t require the ear tips.”

The award-winning journalist noted that the AirPods Pro were at this point two years old, while the AirPods 3 have “newer audio drivers” and have an extra hour and a half of battery life.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Gurman noted that the latest AirPods do have a drawback in that they do not come with the “noise cancellation” feature.

The expert touched on the “noise-cancellation problems” the Pro line has had — including the two pairs he owns — while recognizing the fact that Apple has been running a program to replace the faulty models.

“For now, I’d recommend the third-generation AirPods until Apple launches the second-generation Pros, which will potentially get a redesign next year.”

The Tim Cook-led company released the AirPods 3 last week at the “Unleashed” event. The in-ear wireless earbuds feature computation audio to deliver breakthrough sound and Adaptive EQ. Other features include sweat and water resistance and spatial audio.

The third-generation AirPods are priced at $179, while the AirPods Pro is going for $249 on the Apple website.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.53% lower at $148.69.

Read Next: Why Stop At Watches? Apple Explores Turning Its Wireless Buds Into Healthcare Devices

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: AirPods AirPods Pro consumer electronics Mark GurmanNews Best of Benzinga

