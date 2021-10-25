 Skip to main content

Tesla Pulls Latest Full Self-Driving Beta Over 'Some Issues:' What Elon Musk Has To Say
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2021 1:42am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the electric vehicle maker has rolled back the latest version of full self-driving (FSD) beta software a day after it was released.

What Happened: Musk announced on Twitter that FSD 10.3 was being rolled back temporarily to fix some software issues, adding that this was expected from a beta software as it is impossible to test all configurations in all conditions with internal quality assurance.

The rollback was initiated after some user complaints of false collision warnings and other issues.

The new driving assist system with several improvements was slated for rollout on Oct. 22.

Musk in a separate tweet on Saturday talked about an issue in “some left turns at traffic lights” in the latest update and that the company was working on a fix.

Tesla has aimed to release an FSD beta update every two weeks on Friday at midnight, pacific time. 

Why It Matters: Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving technology has been under regulatory scrutiny after a number of crashes that are now a subject of a U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probe for its Autopilot feature.

Tesla, along with an army of beta testers and customers with early access, has been testing out the software’s self-driving capabilities for some time.

The software allows Tesla vehicles to drive themselves both on highways and city streets but still needs an alert driver at all times. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.75% higher at $909.68 a share on Friday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

