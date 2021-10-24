Tesla Hikes Price Of Model X, Model S Variants By $5,000

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Saturday announced a price hike of $5,000 for its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants.

The Model X Long Range and S Long Range will now sell for $104,990 and $94,990, respectively.

According to Tesla’s website, the electric carmaker also increased the price of the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus by $2,000, to $56,990 and $43,990, respectively.

Last month, the company raised the price of its Model Y Performance car in China by $1,552, after previously raising the price of the Y Model in March by about $1,226.

In August, Tesla hiked prices of the long-range variants of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV both in the United States and China.

Earlier this year, Musk said Tesla aims to make over 2,000 units of the Model S and Model X per week and could go as high as 2,400 to 2,500 units per week.

Both Model S and X electric vehicles are among Tesla’s most expensive flagship vehicles. They have recently undergone a refresh, with a new interior and exterior design, along with efficiency and range improvements.

