Esports Entertainment, NetEase Collaborate
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 10:25am   Comments
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) and their EGL brand collaborated with NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) to become their official North American tournament and broadcasting provider for Naraka: Bladepoint, running the entirety of the Morus Cups Seasons One, Two, and Three, which take place between September and November 2021. 
  • Esports will run the tournaments and produce the broadcasts to cover it all. 
  • This partnership is another six-figure source of revenue for Esports.
  • "Nakara: Bladepoint has already taken the gaming world by storm, and we are hoping that in working with NetEase, we can build a fun, competitive, and sustainable esport ecosystem," EGL GM Glen Elliott said.
  • Each of the three seasons of the Morus Cup will be narrowed down into three stages. 
  • Each season will have a distinct prize pool of $20,000, including a qualification into the December Grand Finals with a $100,000 reward. 
  • The Grand Finals will be broadcast live in the studio.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 2.01% at $103.80 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

