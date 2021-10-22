Esports Entertainment, NetEase Collaborate
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) and their EGL brand collaborated with NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) to become their official North American tournament and broadcasting provider for Naraka: Bladepoint, running the entirety of the Morus Cups Seasons One, Two, and Three, which take place between September and November 2021.
- Esports will run the tournaments and produce the broadcasts to cover it all.
- This partnership is another six-figure source of revenue for Esports.
- "Nakara: Bladepoint has already taken the gaming world by storm, and we are hoping that in working with NetEase, we can build a fun, competitive, and sustainable esport ecosystem," EGL GM Glen Elliott said.
- Each of the three seasons of the Morus Cup will be narrowed down into three stages.
- Each season will have a distinct prize pool of $20,000, including a qualification into the December Grand Finals with a $100,000 reward.
- The Grand Finals will be broadcast live in the studio.
- Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 2.01% at $103.80 on the last check Friday.
