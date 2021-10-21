Trailer Released For Michael Bay's 'Ambulance', His First Theatrical Film Release Since 2017

Comcast’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for “Ambulance,” a thriller that marks Michael Bay’s return to directing.

What Happened: “Ambulance” stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as bank robbers whose heist involves the theft of an ambulance that is occupied by a paramedic and a critically wounded police officer shot during their robbery. The film is a remake of a 2005 Danish film that won was never theatrically released in the U.S.

“Ambulance” had a long gestation period. It was first announced in August 2015 with Phillip Noyce. Other filmmakers were attached to the project over the years until Bay took the assignment and shot the film in January through March of 2021.

Why It Matters: Bay is one of the most commercially successful filmmakers of modern times, with credits including “Bad Boys” (1995), “Armageddon” (1998) and “The Transformers” franchise with five films made from 2007 through 2017.

His last theatrical release was “Transformers: The Last Knight” in 2017, and he hit a career pothole in 2019 when his $150 million action epic “6 Underground” for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was so harshly reviewed that the streaming service dropped plans for a sequel.

“Ambulance” is scheduled to open on Feb. 18, 2002. Bay is also at work on a film adaptation of Daniel H. Wilson’s science-fiction novel “Robopocalypse” for Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studios.

Photo: Jake Gyllenhaal in "Ambulance," courtesy of Universal Pictures.