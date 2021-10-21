 Skip to main content

Alphabet Insider Trades $39M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Larry Page, Director at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), made a large insider sell on October 19, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet at prices ranging from $2,863 to $2,879. The total transaction amounted to $39,901,686.

Page still owns a total of 19,777,502 shares of Alphabet worth, $56,195,200,857.

Alphabet shares are trading down 0.24% at $2841.37 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alphabet's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells larry pageNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

