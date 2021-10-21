5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) - P/E: 1.15 Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) - P/E: 5.03 Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) - P/E: 2.91 FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) - P/E: 8.38 Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) - P/E: 9.71

Home Point Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q1 to -0.36 now. Home Point Capital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Meridian has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.33, which has decreased by 19.39% compared to Q1, which was 1.65. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.95%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.03%.

Great Elm Capital saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q1 to 0.09 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.49%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 12.2% in the previous quarter.

FNCB Bancorp has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.26, which has decreased by 10.34% compared to Q1, which was 0.29. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.03%, which has increased by 0.66% from 3.37% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Alerus Financial experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q1 and is now 0.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.21%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 2.24%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.