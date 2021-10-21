 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) - P/E: 1.15
  2. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) - P/E: 5.03
  3. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) - P/E: 2.91
  4. FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) - P/E: 8.38
  5. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) - P/E: 9.71

Home Point Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q1 to -0.36 now. Home Point Capital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Meridian has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.33, which has decreased by 19.39% compared to Q1, which was 1.65. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.95%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.03%.

Great Elm Capital saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q1 to 0.09 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.49%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 12.2% in the previous quarter.

FNCB Bancorp has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.26, which has decreased by 10.34% compared to Q1, which was 0.29. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.03%, which has increased by 0.66% from 3.37% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Alerus Financial experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q1 and is now 0.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.21%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 2.24%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (MRBK + HMPT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com