3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Sight Sciences

The Trade: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz acquired a total of 527048 shares at an average price of $24.00. The insider spent $12,649,152.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Sight Sciences recently highlighted publication of TearCare clinical data in the journal Cornea.

What Sight Sciences Does: Sight Sciences Inc is a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease.

Lucid Diagnostics

The Trade: Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) 10% owner Pavmed Inc acquired a total of 571428 shares at an average price of $14.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,999,992.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $14 per share.

What Lucid Diagnostics Does: Lucid Diagnostics, based in New York, operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company.

Truist Financial

The Trade: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) CEO William Rogers Jr bought a total of 252000 shares at an average price of $61.85. The insider spent $4,143,950.00 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 185000 shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Truist Financial Does: Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States.