Why Xiaobai Maimai Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ: HX) shares are trading higher on above-average volume. Not seeing any company-specific news from the session. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO.

The stock is up roughly 330% over the past 5 days amid extreme volume.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc is a social e-commerce platform based in China. The company collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products on its social e-commerce platform.

The stock has a 52-week high of $9.9 and a 52-week low of $1.23.

Xiaobai Maimai was trading 92.1% higher at $18.27 per share at the time of publication.