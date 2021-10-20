Kellogg's Gets Sued For Pop-Tarts And This Crazy Fact

There have been some questionable lawsuits against large companies over the years. The latest potential viral lawsuit is one against a food giant.

What Happened: Pop-Tarts, the popular food brand owned by Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), is being sued and you likely won’t believe the reason.

“A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s saying that its Strawberry Pop-Tarts have more apple and pear than strawberry, as disclosed on their ingredient panel. She is seeking more than $5 million,” Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted.

TMZ is reporting that the lawsuit was filed by Elizabeth Russett. The lawsuit questions if the ingredient makeup is Kellogg’s attempt to hype up the strawberries in its Pop-Tarts. The suit claims Strawberry Pop-Tarts actually consists more of other fruits.

The ingredient list from Rovell’s tweet shows dried pears and dried apples listed before dried strawberries. Russett claims that the nutritional benefits and strawberry taste are not being enjoyed by consumers in the Pop-Tarts.

Legal Newsline reports that the law firm, Sheehan & Associates, suing Kellogg has made a habit of suing food companies over allegedly misleading labels over the years.

Kellogg filed to dismiss the lawsuit in April saying the lawsuit “does not pass the straight-face test.”

“No reasonable consumer equates a Pop-Tart to a bushel of strawberries,” Kellogg lawyers said.

Why It’s Important: Russett is seeking $5 million in the lawsuit against Kellogg’s and the Pop-Tarts to be labeled accurately.

The lawsuit could be dismissed and a non-event for Kellogg. Sheehan filed dozens of lawsuits in New York over misleading labels and the past history of lawsuits being dismissed could play in Kellogg’s favor.

Kellogg did not respond to TMZ when asked for comment as it is pending litigation.

Pop-Tarts are a well-known brand for Kellogg’s. A public trial and continued news could hurt Kellogg and the brand.

And, a change to the ingredients by Kellogg’s could impact customer satisfaction going forward.

Photo by Isabella and Zsa Fischer on Unsplash