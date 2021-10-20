 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg's Gets Sued For Pop-Tarts And This Crazy Fact
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2021 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Kellogg's Gets Sued For Pop-Tarts And This Crazy Fact

There have been some questionable lawsuits against large companies over the years. The latest potential viral lawsuit is one against a food giant.

What Happened: Pop-Tarts, the popular food brand owned by Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), is being sued and you likely won’t believe the reason.

“A New York woman is suing Kellogg’s saying that its Strawberry Pop-Tarts have more apple and pear than strawberry, as disclosed on their ingredient panel. She is seeking more than $5 million,” Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted.

TMZ is reporting that the lawsuit was filed by Elizabeth Russett. The lawsuit questions if the ingredient makeup is Kellogg’s attempt to hype up the strawberries in its Pop-Tarts. The suit claims Strawberry Pop-Tarts actually consists more of other fruits.

The ingredient list from Rovell’s tweet shows dried pears and dried apples listed before dried strawberries. Russett claims that the nutritional benefits and strawberry taste are not being enjoyed by consumers in the Pop-Tarts.

Legal Newsline reports that the law firm, Sheehan & Associates, suing Kellogg has made a habit of suing food companies over allegedly misleading labels over the years. 

Kellogg filed to dismiss the lawsuit in April saying the lawsuit “does not pass the straight-face test.”

“No reasonable consumer equates a Pop-Tart to a bushel of strawberries,” Kellogg lawyers said.

Related Link: Stock Wars: General Mills Vs. Kellogg Vs. Post

Why It’s Important: Russett is seeking $5 million in the lawsuit against Kellogg’s and the Pop-Tarts to be labeled accurately.

The lawsuit could be dismissed and a non-event for Kellogg. Sheehan filed dozens of lawsuits in New York over misleading labels and the past history of lawsuits being dismissed could play in Kellogg’s favor.

Kellogg did not respond to TMZ when asked for comment as it is pending litigation.

Pop-Tarts are a well-known brand for Kellogg’s. A public trial and continued news could hurt Kellogg and the brand.

And, a change to the ingredients by Kellogg’s could impact customer satisfaction going forward.

Photo by Isabella and Zsa Fischer on Unsplash

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
What Nightfood's Successful Hotel Launch Test Means for the Company
Kellogg Plans $45M Supply Chain Optimization In North America
Pop-Tarts For The Dead? Kellogg's Brings Día de Muertos Vibe To Popular Pastries
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pop Tarts Pot-Tarts Sheehan & Associates trendy story  food stocksNews Legal Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com