33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) surged 31% to $3.75.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) jumped 28.9% to $2.0750 after surging 18% on Monday. Kaival Brands Innovations recently announced plans to launch distribution of its products in the U.K.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) rose 15% to $16.54.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares gained 13.5% to $9.65.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares climbed 13.2% to $2.7387 after the company announced it was awarded an up to roughly $50.7 million grant by the German government to advance the development of vilobelimab for the treatment of severe COVID-19.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) gained 12.8% to $42.89 after it was announced the company will replace Retail Properties of America in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) surged 12.2% to $13.83.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) jumped 11.6% to $23.30.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 11.3% to $8.30.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) climbed 11.2% to $17.48.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 11% to $6.62.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 10.5% to $4.9650.
- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) gained 10.5% to $3.4046.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) gained 9.6% to $13.14.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) jumped 9.5% to $84.09.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 6% to $8.12 after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.
Losers
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares dipped 68.1% to $2.3592 in reaction to disappointing data from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese in severe oral mucositis (SOM) patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell 62% to $15.451 after the company reported data from the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial of AT-527 in the outpatient setting in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population compared to placebo.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dipped 17% to $16.34. Peabody recently said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $670 million to $690 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 16% to $1.89.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) dropped 16% to $14.56 after the company cut third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) declined 13.4% to $14.62.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) dropped 12.7% to $4.4650.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 12.3% to $11.07.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) fell 12.3% to $63.95 after the company announced the launch of a secondary offering of 10 million shares of Class A common stock.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dipped 11.8% to $31.49.
- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) fell 11% to $36.02.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) fell 10.5% to $12.41. The FDA recently approved Oyster Point Pharma Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 10.4% to $35.12. Valneva shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) dropped 10% to $54.53 after the company announced a proposed secondary offering and issued Q3 preliminary results.
- ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) fell 8.6% to $17.05.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 7.8% to $20.25.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 5.7% to $31.86. Tata Motors recently raised $1 billion in investments from TPG Rise Climate and ADQ for its Passenger Electric Vehicle business. The company also reported a year-over-year increase in global wholesales.
