GPN Inks Game Publication Agreement With Playags
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 11:07am   Comments
GPN Inks Game Publication Agreement With Playags
  • Game Play Network (GPN) has entered into a game publication agreement with Playags Inc (NYSE: AGS) to integrate remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games into its B2C website & mobile app.
  • GPN said Playags' game portfolio would shortly be available on b spot, its B2C app. It also assists Playags with the targeted 2022 launch of the new class of games to B2B customers, including SuperDraft, the daily fantasy platform partnered with Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR).
  • "We are pleased to be the first major game developer to partner with GPN to offer these online games through GPN's unique platform," said Playags CEO David Lopez.
  • Price Action: AGS shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $8.03 on the last check Tuesday.

