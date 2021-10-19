 Skip to main content

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) - P/E: 10.0
  2. Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) - P/E: 3.9
  3. Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) - P/E: 4.81
  4. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) - P/E: 9.37
  5. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - P/E: 5.61

BBQ Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.21, which has increased by 162.5% compared to Q1, which was 0.08. BBQ Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Live Ventures reported earnings per share at 3.01, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.1. Live Ventures does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Fuwei Films (Holdings) experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.47 in Q1 and is now 0.94. Fuwei Films (Holdings) does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kirkland's experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.12 in Q1 and is now -0.01. Kirkland's does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share at 1.22, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.81. Beazer Homes USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

