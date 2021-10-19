 Skip to main content

Venus Concept's Pain Management Device Scores FDA Nod
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
  • The FDA has given 510(k) clearance to Venus Concept Inc's (NASDAQ: VERO) Venus Freedom device for pain management.
  • Venus Freedom is a noninvasive, non-ablative device with three applicators to deliver non-thermal radiofrequency energy combined with massage and magnetic field pulses. 
  • It is intended for minor muscle aches & pain, relief of muscle spasms, and temporary improvement of local blood circulation.
  • Related: Venus Concept Stock Trades Higher After Lifting FY21 Sales Outlook.
  • The Company will commence a limited launch of Venus Freedom in the U.S. during Q1 of 2022. 
  • Price Action: VERO shares are up 2.50% at $2.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

