DraftKings Launches Online Sports Betting In Connecticut
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and Foxwoods Resort Casino launch online and mobile sports betting and online casino in Connecticut.
- The first wager accepted was $25 on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -180 to beat the Atlanta Braves in tonight's National League Championship game.
- Customers 21 years of age and older in the state of Connecticut can place sports bets and play casino games.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 1.13% at $49.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
