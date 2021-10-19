 Skip to main content

DraftKings Launches Online Sports Betting In Connecticut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 9:19am   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and Foxwoods Resort Casino launch online and mobile sports betting and online casino in Connecticut.
  • The first wager accepted was $25 on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -180 to beat the Atlanta Braves in tonight's National League Championship game.
  • Customers 21 years of age and older in the state of Connecticut can place sports bets and play casino games.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 1.13% at $49.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

