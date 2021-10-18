Harambe Bronze Statue And 10,000 Bananas Installed In Front Of Charging Bull To Protest Wealth Disparity

A 7-foot bronze statue of Harambe was installed opposite the Wall Street Charging Bull on Monday, as per a report by United Press International.

What Happened: The statue of Harambe — a 17-year-old gorilla who died in 2016 — and 10,000 bananas were installed by Sapien.Network as part of a protest against wealth disparity, UPI reported.

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based social network “built for humans” said the installation is meant to show Wall Street has gone “bananas” when it comes to the disparity of wealth in the country.

7-foot tall statue of Harambe erected in front of New York City's Charging Bull by a social media platform under development. The company says the statue "represents the millions of everyday people who struggle under a system that enriches wealthy elites." https://t.co/mQJTGbalfq pic.twitter.com/C1RK3BY2GL — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2021

The 17-year old gorilla was tragically shot and killed by zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden after a 3-year-old boy climbed into Harambe’s exhibit. The 400-pound gorilla had grabbed the boy and carried him around the exhibit.

Clips of the rare gorilla and the incident had gone viral and sparked criticism soon after he was killed.

Why It Matters: Sapien.Network believes the contrasting statues of Harambe and the Charging Bull represent the struggle of millions under a system that enriches only the wealthy, as per the report.

The news of the statue installation was applauded by many on the Reddit r/WallStreetBets forum.

The community rose to the limelight earlier this year for short squeezes in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and has taken a definite stance against hedge funds, often chiding them as "suits" that work against the interests of retail investors.

The members of WallStreetBets often dub themselves "apes" as well.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in 2019 released a rap song called “RIP Harambe,” in honor of the killed gorilla.

