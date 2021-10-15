Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter China vehicle sales.

The company reported the year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period.

The company also reported Lincoln sales in first three quarters exceeded 66,000 units, up 68.7% year-over-year and Ford brand SUV sales up 8.3% year-to-date, with passenger vehicle sales of approximately 165,000 units.

“Ford continues to lay the foundation for success in China by building on our strengths in Ford+ growth segments,” said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. “We further strengthened our refreshed product portfolio during the third quarter with pre-sale of the all-new Ford EVOS and launch of Lincoln Corsair PHEV, as well as steady rollout of our network of direct-to-consumer EV stores that will deliver Mustang Mach-E to customers across China.”

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 2.8% higher at $15.88 per share on Friday at the time of publication.