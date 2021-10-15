 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Philip Morris Intl's Debt
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Philip Morris Intl's Debt

 

Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) rose by 4.50% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Philip Morris Intl has.

Philip Morris Intl's Debt

Based on Philip Morris Intl's balance sheet as of July 27, 2021, long-term debt is at $27.41 billion and current debt is at $1.74 billion, amounting to $29.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $4.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $24.24 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Philip Morris Intl has $40.69 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.72. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

A Look Into Philip Morris Intl's Debt

 

 

Related Articles (PM)

Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Is Cannabis The Future For Big Tobacco?
This Day In Market History: Philip Morris Acquires General Foods
Philip Morris Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
Vice Stocks: A Sin Not To Have In Your Portfolio
The Top 15 Cannabis Startups By Funding Have Raised $3 Billion Without Going Public
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com