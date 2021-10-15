A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.71 Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) - P/E: 8.08 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 4.9 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.24 Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) - P/E: 8.3

Ingles Markets's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.79, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.58. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.01%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 1.11% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Natural Alternatives Intl reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.3. Natural Alternatives Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.66 in Q2 and is now 0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.56%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 6.19% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.44 in Q1 and is now 0.41. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Industrias Bachoco SAB experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.06 in Q1 and is now 1.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.92%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.94% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.